Harley-Davidson X440 detailed official images are here: Check them out

Harley-Davidson is all set to launch its most affordable motorcycle in the Indian market. It will be called X440 and will be launched on July 3rd. The new motorcycle has been co-developed with Hero MotoCorp and it was recently spotted in Himachal as well. Now, the manufacturer has released official images of the X440.

From the images, the design of the X440 looks like a small Harley-Davidson. It has neo-retro elements with a tear-drop fuel tank and some muscular bits as well. The manufacturer is using all-LED lighting so there is a circular headlamp in the front, circular turn indicators and a slim tail lamp at the rear.

In terms of features, there will be a circular digital instrument cluster that might come with some kind of Bluetooth connectivity. The manufacturer has given special attention to detail as the switchgear looks premium and there is Harley-Davidson lettering inside the headlamp.

A look at the rear profile of Harley-Davidson X440.

In terms of hardware, there are USD forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The manufacturer is using 17-inch alloy wheels that are wrapped with MRF Zapper Hyke tyres. Braking duties are performed by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. There will also be dual-channel ABS on offer.

The riding position seems quite comfortable as the handlebar is wide and the footpegs are mid-set. The single-piece unit is narrow towards the front and is quite curved. The pillion gets a split grab rail.

Because the motorcycle is built to a cost, the engine is an air-cooled unit that gets an oil cooler. There is no ride-by-wire or any other fancy electronics. As the name suggests, the cubic capacity is expected to be around 440 cc. The engine is expected to produce more than 20 bhp and 27 Nm. The previous shots revealed that the redline is set around 8,000 rpm so it is expected that the engine might be a long-stroke unit tuned for low-end torque delivery.

