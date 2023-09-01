Royal Enfield Bullet 350 unveiled ahead of launch today

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 breaks cover Royal Enfield has unveiled the new generation Bullet 350 motorcycle at an event in Chennai today. To be launched in three variants, the Bullet 350 will be based on the two-wheeler manufacturer's J-platform which also underpins the likes of Hunter 350 and Classic 350 bikes.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Price expectation The current generation of Bullet 350 motorcycle is priced between ₹1.60 lakh and ₹1.69 lakh (ex-showroom). As of now, the most affordable motorcycle in Royal Enfield's lineup is the Hunter 350. The new generation Bullet 350 is expected to start at ₹1.70 lakh (ex-showroom). In pricing structure, the new Bullet 350 motorcycle is expected to slot in between the Hunter 350 and the Classic 350.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 through every decade This picture holds all the Royal Enfield Bullet models that were on sale since the 1930s. Each model represents the decade they were sold. The new generation Bullet 350, to be launched today, will be the first update on the model in this decade.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Flashback moment Royal Enfield started to sell the Bullet 350 motorcycles in India back in the 1960s. The first batch of Bullet motorcycles were brought to the country as completely knocked down units. The Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer brought in these first 50 units and assembled in India before selling them.

How many variants for the new Bullet 350? Royal Enfield has not shared details about the variants of the new Bullet 350. However, according to reports leaked on social media, the motorcycle will come with three variants. The name of the variants will be announced during the launch. Reports suggest the entry-level variant of the Bullet 350 will come with single-channel ABS, rear drum brake and fuel tank in single colour. The mid-level variant is expected to get similar features along with cosmetic updates like gold pinstripes and 3D badging. The top-spec variant will get a blacked-out engine instead of chrome garnish and black matte effect on the fuel tank.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: What is new? The new generation Bullet 350 motorcycle will come with several changes in its latest avatar. The overall look and design will remain similar to the older models. Its imposing road presence will remain intact with a large teardrop-shaped fuel tank, the single seat setup and the round-shaped large headlight unit. However, there will be certain new elements added to the new generation Bullet 350. Recent spy shots have already revealed that the motorcycle will come with a new set of swtichgears, a USB port and an updated instrument console which will be semi-digital in nature.

Shared platform with Hunter 350 and Classic 350 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be based on the Royal Enfield's J-platform. The same platform also underpins other Royal Enfield motorcycles like the Classic Reborn, Meteor 350 and the Hunter 350. The improvements that Royal Enfield has made with the J-platform over the previous platform are significant. The new bike will replace the older generation Bullet 350 and is expected to be positioned between the Hunter 350 and Classic 350 motorcycles from the two-wheeler manufacturer.

New Bullet 350 but same old engine? Another thing that has not changed too much is the engine that powers the iconic Bullet 350 motorcycle. The new generation Bullet 350 motorcycle will come equipped with the same 349 cc, single-cylinder motor, long-stroke engine that is air-oil cooled. The maximum power that it will be able to generate is going to be around 19.9 bhp at 6,100 rpm and the peak torque output will be around 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The tranismission unit on the new Bullet 350 will be a 5-speed unit.

A look at the first generation Royal Enfield Bullet 350 The first of the Bullet 350 launched in 1969 is still around, Believe it or not, it is still in working shape. The bike is owned by an 84-year old veteran whose video of kickstarting the 54-year old motorcycle has gone viral. The design of the Bullet 350 in the past was not too different. It came with a similar-looking teardrop-shaped fuel tank and had a distinct Royal Enfield logo on it. It came with 346cc single-cylinder, four-stroke engine. Though it was not known for sprints, it was one of the most stable motorcycles for cruise or daily commute. A 1969 model of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350, still in working condition, was shared on social media recently. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@rasi_rider)