Royal Enfield bets big on digital customization, Classic 350 gets 2 new colours

Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been a best-seller for quite some time and in a bid too woo and wow more customers, the company on Wednesday announced it will offer the bike in new new and additional colour options - Metallo Silver and Orange Ember, at ₹1.83 lakh (ex showroom). Royal Enfield says that the idea behind the two new colour options are to offer brighter hues which could especially find favour among younger customers of the bike and the brand.

Now available on the Royal Enfield Make It Yours (MiY) initiative, the Classic 350 sports alloy wheels and tubeless tyres but the new colour options are what the bike maker is also backing to connect with prospective buyers. MiY allows buyers to customize their bikes as per their individual preferences and also provides the option of adding accessories. This can be accessed through the Royal Enfield mobile application and website, and has a 3D configurator too.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Metallo Silver colour option.

Royal Enfield says MiY will gradually be extended to cover all products offered by the company in India. That it begins with the Classic 350 is hardly a surprise because this motorcyle has been a strong player in its segment for quite some time now, even if it faces increased competition from the likes of the recently-launched Honda H'Ness 350.

"Classic 350 has been one of our most successful motorcycles for over a decade. The simple, timeless design and pure motorcycling experience of the Classic have witnessed immense appreciation and love from riding communities over the years," said Vinod K Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield. "In a continuous effort to evolve the Classic, we have introduced new variants of the motorcycle and added the option to view and configure."

The Classic 350 in its new colour options will be available for purchase at all Royal Enfield stores in the country starting Thursday (November 26).