Royal Enfield becomes top mid-size motorcycle company in this country

Thanks to the popularity of the Royal Enfield 650 Twins, the Chennai-based retro classic motorcycle maker has managed to become the leading mid-sized motorcycle company in New Zealand.

The company currently sells two bikes in the 650 cc category - Interceptor INT 650 and Continental GT 650. Updates to both the premium twin-cylinder motorcycles were introduced a few months back. Both the models are sold across several international markets and recently a new price hike announcement was also made in In. Both the models have received a price hike in the range of ₹6,051 to ₹6,808 on the ex-showroom pricing. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is now priced from ₹2,81,518, while the Continental GT 650 is priced from ₹2,98,079.

Throwing light on the feedback from the international market Vimal Sumbly, Asia Pacific (APAC) Head of Business of Royal Enfield, said “We are absolutely delighted that we have become the number one mid-size motorcycling brand in New Zealand. Royal Enfield has intently focused on growing and leading the middleweight segment market across the world and becoming a truly Global motorcycling brand. We have consistently grown our network, reach, product, apparel, GMA range and offerings to appeal to the customers. In fact, since our entry in Australia and New Zealand, we have received great feedback and love from motorcycle enthusiasts."

Meanwhile, Royal Enfield is also planning to extend the 650 cc platform used in the existing RE 650 Twins to other future models, including a bigger 650 cc Himlayan, but nothing has been confirmed officially yet.