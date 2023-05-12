Royal Enfield’s maiden electric motorcycle in the works: Know more 

Royal Enfield has confirmed that the company is working on an electric motorcycle that will join its lineup at a later date
Siddhartha Lal, MD - Eicher Motors, confirmed the development during an earnings call for FY2023
The upcoming electric motorcycle is being developed with Stark Future, a Spanish electric bike manufacturer
Royal Enfield partnered with Stark Future last year and invested ₹439 crore for a 10.35 per cent equity stake in the company
Royal Enfield says that the brand is ensuring complete focus on developing its electric motorcycle as a global offering
The company iterated that the development process takes time for refinement, testing and validation. A launch is expected sometime in 2025-26
Royal Enfield is expected to build its upcoming e-motorcycle completely in-house including the battery and BMS
The electric offering will retain the traditional RE character with modern underpinnings
Royal Enfield is setting up a new manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu for producing electric motorcycles