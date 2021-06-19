Royal Enfield shelved the Classic 350 in the Indian market last year soon after introducing the limited-edition Tribute Black model. Now the company has launched the same Classic 500 Tribute Black in the market of Australia and New Zealand. The bike will be limited to just 240 units overall, out of which 200 will be reserved for Australia, while the rest for New Zealand.

It has been priced at AUD 9,590 (equivalent to ₹5.39 lakh) and will be seen in the showrooms by the end of June. It will be offered with a two-year warranty and roadside assistance.

The limited-edition model of the Classic 500 comes dipped in glossy black with a dab of gold. It sports hand-painted "Madras stripes" pinstriping and rim stickers to match it. In addition, it also gets a serial numbered plaque delineating the exclusivity of the model. There will also be a fully blacked-out UCE 500cc engine manufactured at the Oragadam factory in Chennai.

Other updates include touring mirrors and touring seats from Royal Enfield's official accessories catalogue. This will be offered as part of the standard kit. What's worth noting is that the Australia-spec model won't feature military saddlebags, unlike the model launched in the UK previously.

Powering the Classic 500 Tribute Black will be the same 499cc single-cylinder engine that is known to deliver 27.6PS and 41.3Nm. The output will be taken to its rear wheel via a five-speed gearbox.