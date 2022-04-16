Production-ready Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spied testing overseas

The new Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is likely to go on sale in India later this year. It may sit as the top-of-the-line product in the brand’s portfolio.

Royal Enfield is gearing up for its upcoming Shotgun 650 motorcycle which has now been spotted doing testing rounds on public roads overseas. The motorcycle appears to be production-ready and the new set of images throws light on some newer details on the bike.

The prototype has clearly evolved a bit since the last time it was spotted testing a few months back with boxy clutter over the sides. At the front, this seems to be the final design for the headlamp cowl which is flanked by traditional bulb indicators. One of the key additions here is the use of a fully LED headlamp unit which is new for Royal Enfield bikes.

The bike is equipped with a twin-pod console. As seen previously, the bigger unit could house all the necessary details such as readouts of odometer, speedometer, fuel level, the smaller one could be the tripper navigation system.

The bike will be propelled by the same 650cc, twin-cylinder engine found on the existing Continental GT650 and the Interceptor INT650 bikes. However, the company might roll out this engine in a different state of tune to match the character of the Shotgun 650.

Also, another key takeaway from the new images is the bike can be seen riding on USD front forks and twin rear shocks. For anchoring duties, there is a single front and rear disc. Also, the alloy wheel design on the bike appears to be fairly fresh.

As far as the official debut goes, expect this motorcycle to go on sale in India sometime in 2023. It will likely sit as the top-of-the-line product in the brand’s portfolio.

