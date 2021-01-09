Piaggio starts deliveries of Aprilia SXR 160 in India

Piaggio has commenced deliveries of its newly launched Aprilia SXR 160 to the customers in India. The maxi-scooter was launched in the country in December 2020 at a price tag of ₹1.26 lakh (ex-showroom).

The SXR 160 is based on the popular SR160 moto-scooter and rivals the likes of the Suzuki Burgman Street in the Indian market.

On the outside, the SXR 160 gets a very aggressive front end with twin-beam headlamps which are full LED. The taillights on the SXR 160 are also LED. The scooter also gets a tall windscreen that comes dark tinted.

The automaker claims that the scooter has been designed to offer maximum comfort and convenience to the rider with its wide seat geometry. Some of the key features on the scooter include a fully-digital instrument cluster (a first for an Aprilia India scooter), USB charger, lockable glove box, ventilated disk brakes, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS).

“Designed in Italy, for India, the Aprilia SXR 160 is an epitome of great style, high performance and great comfort," said Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India.

In terms of mechanicals, the scooter features the same 160cc, single-cylinder, three-valve, engine that is also found on the Aprilia SR160. This engine has been known to deliver 10.84bhp of maximum power at 7,600rpm and 11.6Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm.

“Available at all dealerships across India, we believe that this scooter will set high standards in the Indian premium two-wheeler market and will be a testament of Piaggio’s upcoming plans for India," Graffi added.