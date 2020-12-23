Piaggio India launches Aprilia SXR 160 at 1.26 lakh

Piaggio on Wednesday launched the awaited Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter in the Indian market at ₹1,25,997 (ex-showroom, Pune). The new scooter boasts a slew of premium features such as a large multifunctional all-digital cluster display, ventilated disk brakes, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) and more.

The scooter incorporates Aprilia’s latest global design language. The firm claims that the SXR 160 has been designed to provide 'the best riding experience and the highest level of comfort' thanks to its bigger, longer, comfortable and ergonomic seats. In order to craft these seats, Piaggio has used art leather suede feel, detailed with special stitch pattern in grey and red threads.

“We are delighted to launch the much-anticipated premium scooter, Aprilia SXR 160 for all our distinguished customers in India. Designed in Italy, for India, the Aprilia SXR 160 is an epitome of great style, high performance and great comfort," said Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India.

In terms of mechanicals, it sources power from a 160 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, 3 valve fuel injection engine which has been rated to produce a peak power of 11 PS at 7100 RPM. The engine comes mated to a CVT gearbox. And it can accommodate 7-litre of fuel at once.

“Available at all dealerships across India, we believe that this scooter will set high standards in the Indian premium two-wheeler market and will be a testament of Piaggio’s upcoming plans for India," Graffi added.