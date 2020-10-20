2020 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS clock 1,000 bookings milestone

BMW Motorrad India on Tuesday announced that it has received over 1,000 bookings for the recently launched 2020 G 310 R and G 310 GS bikes. BMW G 310 Twins are the entry-level models in the company's premium range of bikes.

With the recent update, the company has 'significantly' decreased pricing on both the models in order to make the entry-level G 310 bikes more popular in the Indian market.

While the 2020 BMW G 310 R is available at a price tag at ₹ 2.45 lakh, its adventure focused counterpart, the G 310 GS is priced at ₹ 2.85 lakh. The new prices are as much as ₹64,000 less than before.

The company hasn't shared model-wise break-up on the bookings, but if previous numbers are anything to go by, the G 310 GS has been a better performer in terms of overall sales against its street naked counterpart.

Some of the key features of the new BMW bikes include a full-LED headlight, LED flashing turn indicators and LED brake lights. The company has also added new clutch and handbrake levers which are now adjustable. The bikes get new paint schemes with blue and black shades with red highlights and a red-dipped trellis frame. They also get ride-by-wire throttle but miss out on a full TFT screen which was speculated previously.

The G 310 Twins share the same 312.2 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine which delivers 34 PS of power output and 28 Nm of torque.

While the BMW G 310 R rivals the likes of the KTM 390 Duke and the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, the G 310 GS locks horns with the KTM 390 Adventure and the Royal Enfield Himalayan.