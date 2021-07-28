Old vs new Royal Enfield Classic 350: 10 design changes explained via spy image

New clearest-to-date images of the upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycle have been leaked online ahead of the motorcycle’s launch in India. The bike is expected to break cover officially in the country within the next few weeks. The new-gen model will be a completely transformed bike in terms of design, looks and technology.

Here are some major design differences explained thanks to the newly leaked details:

Design:

The new-gen Classic 350 will feature a completely revamped exterior design. Though the retro-classic visual appeal will be retained, the overall design will be tweaked. From the front to the rear fender, all the cosmetic details on the upcoming Classic 350 will be upgraded to give the bike a fresh touch.

Frame:

The 2021 Classic 350 will be based on the new J platform sourced from the Meteor 350. The use of a new platform will enable the Classic 350 to use a new powertrain for improved performance.

Disc brakes:

As the new spy image suggests, the bike will feature new disc brakes mounted over to the right side of the front wheel, on the flip side, the current model uses left mounted disc plates.

Meter console:

There will be a new meter console on the upcoming Classic 350 motorcycle. The new unit will be more informative and will use a semi-digital layout, clearly a step up from the existing model.

Tripper Navigation dial:

The 2021 Classic 350 will be the company’s next motorcycle to feature the Tripper turn-by-turn navigation feature. It is easily evident from the set of spy images available till date.

Paint scheme:

With the new-gen Classic 350, the company will introduce fresh new paint schemes including the dark green theme with golden stripping as seen in the spy image above. There will be golden highlights seen on the motorcycle tank as well as fenders.

Engine layout:

Along with a new frame, the bike will also use a new 349 cc single-cylinder, DOHC engine borrowed from the Meteor 350. It is supposed to be one of the key changes inside the bike. The layout of the new powertrain is also visible from the new image.

Seat:

There is a new floating seat seen on the upcoming Classic 350, unlike the spring kitted seat found on the existing model. The updated unit clearly looks more stylish than the present unit, in sync with its new design.

Lights:

The new Classic 350 will feature updated lights designs on either end. Along with that, there will also be new indicators to match the refreshed appeal of the bike.

Handlebar:

While this detail isn't quite visible in the spy image (above), reports suggest that the new-gen Classic will sport an updated handlebar.