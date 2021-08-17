Ola S1 vs Simple One vs Bajaj Chetak vs Ather 450X vs TVS iQube: Prices compared

The Indian two-wheeler EV ecosystem is flourishing with the introduction of new offerings in the segment lately. Only last week, Ola Electric revealed prices for its electric scooter that was launched on August 15th, in fact, on the very same day, Simple Energy a Bengaluru-based EV startup announced the launch of its One electric scooter.

Ola S1 electric scooter:

Ola Electric has introduced its scooter in two variants - S1 and S1 Pro. While the S1 trim has been priced at ₹85,099 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the higher-spec S1 Pro has been priced at ₹110,149 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Simple One:

The Bangalore-based EV company has placed the electric scooter at ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price, it comes out as slightly costlier than the base trim of the Ola electric scooter. The company has also initiated bookings on the scooter at a token amount of ₹1,947.

Bajaj Chetak:

The Bajaj Chetak is one of the costliest offerings in comparison. It comes at a starting price of ₹1,25,817 (ex-showroom) in India and is available in 2 variants and 6 colours with its top variant price starting from ₹1,27,916 (ex-showroom).

Note: Bajaj Chetak is yet not available in Delhi.

TVS iQube:

The electric offering from TVS Motor Company - IQube has been priced at ₹100,777 (on-road Delhi)

Ather 450X:

Ather Energy's 450 Plus and 450X electric scooter has been priced at ₹1.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and ₹1.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively.