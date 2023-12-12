Check out this custom Harley-Davidson X440 showcased at IBW 2023

Harley-Davidson showcased several custom X440s at the India Bike Week 2023
One of the motorcycles was designed by Bombay Custom Works.
It was designed as a flat tracker
For this, the motorcycle needed a new frame that was custom made
The fuel tank is also custom made and so is the handlebar
The tyres on the motorcycle are also new and seem like dual-purpose ones
The motorcycle is also finished in a new multi-colour scheme
There is also a new custom exhaust that mounted higher for that flat tracker look