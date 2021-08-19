Ola S1 vs S1 Pro electric scooters: Features, specifications and prices compared

Ola Electric announced the launch of the new S1 electric scooter in the Indian market on August 15th. The scooter has been offered in two trims - the base S1 and higher-spec S1 Pro. While both the trims look alike and share a similar set of features, they vary in terms of specifications, performance, equipment level and pricing.

Here's how both the scooter variants compare on paper:

Pricing: The entry-level pricing for the Ola S1 electric scooter starts from ₹ 85,099 (ex-showroom, Delhi). On the other hand, the higher-spec S1 Pro model has been priced at ₹ 1,10,149 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

