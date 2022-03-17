Ola S1 Pro purchase window reopens: Step-by-step buy guide

Ola S1 Pro buying process is entirely online - through Ola app - as Ola Electric does not have any online or offline dealerships.

Ola Electric has reopened purchase window for its S1 Pro electric scooter after a sizeable gap of several months. The Ola S1 Pro has managed to garner a whole lot of attention and while Ola Electric has had to face production and delivery-related issues in the past, it now appears set to keep past woes in the past and meet with the fresh purchase orders.

The entire process of purchasing the Ola S1 Pro is online - on the Ola mobile app - because the company does not have any dealerships. Right from the process of selecting the model, choosing the colour and adding delivery location to even financial services are on the mobile application.

Step-by-step guide to purchasing Ola S1 Pro electric scooter:

Step 1: Log on to the Ola mobile application. The purchase window is open today (March 17) for only those who had previously either reserved a unit by paying ₹499 or by purchasing a unit outright. For all others, the purchase window opens tomorrow (March 18).

Step 2: Find the section on Ola S1 Pro in the mobile application. If you had already reserved or purchased a unit, the details should show here.

Step 3: If you already made a purchase, proceed to adding delivery location. If you had only made a reservation, it is time to pay the balance amount. The next step takes you to a complete breakdown of the price while also reflecting the total amount to be paid. This amount includes price of the unit, registration and road tax, insurance, helmet cost and handling charges. If you had reserved by paying ₹499, this amount is deducted from the final total. Also note that the insurance section is click-able and you can opt for extras like Personal Accident Cover, Roadside Assistance (RSA) and Zero Depreciation. You can also buy your own insurance. Similarly, you can also click on the tab for helmet and select size and even purchase two if required.

Step 4: The next step gives you the option of either opting for EMIs or making a full payment using digital means. If opting for EMIs, your details such as PAN number (for CIBIL score) type of employment, office address, among others would be required. You can then check out EMI details from the finance partners available on screen. The EMIs will begin post delivery of your unit.

Step 5: Sit back and wait for delivery. On Thursday morning and for Delhi, the delivery timeline reflected was April 30. Do note that in states where subsidies are applicable, the amount will be reflected but it is also clarified that this amount will have to be claimed by the customer.

First Published Date: