Ola Electric to star delivery in new cities. Check if yours is on the list

Ola Electric is set to expand its delivery network beyond Bengaluru and Chennai. The EV startup has announced that the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters will now be available for delivery for customers in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Visakhapatnam among other cities across India from next week.

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and co-founder of Ola Electric, made the announcement late on Thursday. He said, “Addressing the most popular question - yes, deliveries are on. Wonderful to see happy customers with their Ola scooters. Bangalore, Chennai last week. Vizag, Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai & many more cities this week and next."

Ola Electric started delivery of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters earlier this month on December 16 after a delay of almost four months since its launch on August 15. The EV maker organised special events for the first 100 customers in Bengaluru and Chennai to ride home their electric scooters.

Ola Electric had opened the purchase window for the scooters only in September for two days. Last month, the EV maker had rolled out the largest-ever direct-to-consumer experience initiative, offering test rides across the country.

Ola Electric scooters come in two variants -S1 and S1 Pro. While the former is priced at ₹1 lakh, the latter comes for ₹1.30 lakh (ex showroom, before state subsidies). While the S1 variant claims to cover 121 kms, the more-expensive S1 Pro brags of going around 180 kms before needing a recharge.

Ola e-scooters come with three ride modes - Normal, Sport and Hyper. It gets features such as a large display screen with an Android-based OS, app control, speakers, USB point for charging and a large under-seat storage space.

Ola Electric manufactures its electric scooters from its facility called Futurefactory located in Tamil Nadu. Spread across 500 acres of space, the Ola Futurefactory promises to roll out 20 lakh electric scooters every year in the initial phase. The facility was built within a record of six months and it employs women-only workforce of around 10,000.