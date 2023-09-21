Ola's new electric motorcycles to be showcased at MotoGP Bharat 2023

Ola Electric will be showcasing its new concept electric motorcycles at the MotoGP Bharat 2023. The Diamondhead, Adventure, Cruiser and Roadster are to be showcased at the company’s stall at the Fanzone. It is expected that at least one electric motorcycle will be launched in the Indian market by the end of 2024.

Apart from this, Ola Electric is an industry partner for MotoGP Bharat. The manufacturer has provided 150 electric scooters for mobility duties around the track. The electric scooters will also be there for marshall support.

Anshul Khandelwal, CMO, Ola Electric, said, "It is an exciting time for motorsports in India. It’s taken a long time for the highest class of motorcycle racing to make its way to India. Much like MotoGP is the epitome of two-wheeler racing, Ola represents the best of EV two wheelers. As we step into the passionate realm of motorcycles, we are immensely thrilled to participate in a global motorsports event, where we can showcase the future of motorcycling and share Ola's vision, engineering, and technology at a global scale. I am certain that our presence will ignite enthusiasm for our foray into bikes and excite people about the future of electric motorcycles not only in India but around the world."

Ola Electric is currently testing the MoveOS 4's beta version. The beta rollout has started for the customers who opted for it. The stable version is expected to roll out next month for all users. With the MoveOS 4, Ola will add its own maps which will be called Ola Maps. Ola Electric says that they have improved features such as regeneration, hill hold, charging time prediction, charging and riding range as well. The Hypercharging is now faster and so is the document syncing, contact syncing, pairing and touch response.

