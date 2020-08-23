Okinawa rides in R30 electric scooter at 58,992

Okinawa has launched the R30 e-scooter in the Indian market at a price tag of ₹58,992 (ex-showroom). The company has also initiated the official bookings on the scooter at a token amount of ₹2,000.

The R30 e-scooter sits in the low-speed category and comes with a top-speed of 25 kmph. It features a detachable 1.25kWh Lithium-ion battery which delivers a maximum range of 60 kmph at a full charge of four to five hours. The scooter gets a Micro-Charger with Auto Cut Function. Its battery pack is backed by a three-year warranty, and the 250-Watt, BLDC motor also gets a three-year/30,000km warranty.

On the outside, the R30 gets an apron-mounted headlight along with dual-tone finish on the front. It also gets alloy wheels. Its colour pallet comes with five options including Glossy Red, Metallic Orange, Sunrise Yellow, Pearl White, and Sea Green.

The suspension kit on the R30 includes telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The braking duties on the scooter are handled by drum brakes on both wheels. The scooter also gets E-ABS (Electronic- Assisted Braking System) featuring regenerative energy.

Okinawa has recently commenced home delivery services for its e-scooters in the Bangalore city. The new service will be free of cost and will be available only on the online bookings. It has already started from August 15, 2020. Okinawa also plans to introduce the service in other cities across India depending up on the customer response in India's IT capital. (More details here)