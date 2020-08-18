Okinawa commences doorstep delivery service of e-scooters in Bangalore

Okinawa, the electric two-wheeler maker from Gurugram has announced the launch of new home delivery services for its e-scooters in the Bangalore city. The company has associated with its channel partners in order to successfully implement the latest services in the IT capital of India.

The announcement comes in the wake of the corona virus outbreak which has forced the automaker to adopt new ways of doing business and dealing with customers.

Okinawa says that the latest service will be free of cost and will be available only for the online bookings. The entire course will involve minimum physical contact. “With the Covid-19 outbreak it is understood that there is a dire need of change in the operations. We at Okinawa are working towards the adoption of safe mechanism. We had issued an advisory recently, that ensured proper sanitisation of products at the assembly unit and after delivery at the dealerships," said Jeetender Sharma- MD and Founder, Okinawa.

Sharma also highlighted that the company has taken all the measures to make the entire buying process digitized. Okinawa has also launched an e-commerce portal and even at the dealership level things have been digitized. “The new doorstep-delivery service would ensure that the customer does not have to travel outside to receive the product. Also, the proper sanitization of the product would be ensured along with temperature check of the delivery person," he added.

The latest service has started from August 15, 2020 in Bangalore city. The company also plans to introduce the same in other cities pan India based on the customer response in Bangalore.