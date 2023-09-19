No power banks, backpacks, or professional cameras at MotoGP Bharat. See complete list

The organisers of the maiden MotoGP Grand Prix of India have released a list of essentials that spectators can and can’t carry to the race track this week. The first-ever round of MotoGP Bharat is scheduled to take place between September 22-24, 2023, and spectators have been prohibited from carrying items like power banks, laptops, binoculars, professional cameras and more to the Buddh International Circuit (BIC).

The list of prohibited items also includes backpacks, radios, chairs, stools, large handbags, umbrellas, balloons, coins, bottles, fireworks, lighter or matchboxes, glass containers, perfume, deodorants, drones, alcohol, cans, chewing tobacco, and chewing gums. Spectators won’t be allowed to bring pets either as well as a laser light, pen/pencil, skateboards, roller blades, and drones. Some of the more obvious items include firearms, crackers, sharp-edged materials, syringes, as well as sprays.

On the other hand, the organisers have shared an essential list of items that can be brought. It includes caps/hats, ear plugs, sunscreen, mat/picnic cloth, sunglasses, baby food, and a medical inhaler. There’s no provision to take food items or even water inside the circuit premises and spectators will be dependent on the food and beverage options available at the race track to choose from.

While the prohibited items may seem arbitrary, most of these items are also prohibited at cricket stadiums across the country. While prohibiting laptops and professional cameras is understandable, the ban on power banks is out of the ordinary. It’s unclear as to what will be the alternatives available at the circuit.

The MotoGP Bharat safety car and bike arrive for the big showdown this weekend

MotoGP Bharat will see the top motorcycle riders from across the world in attendance. 41 teams and 82 riders will be competing over three days across Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP championships. The BIC was originally built as a Formula 1 circuit but has undergone a host of changes to make it suitable for racing motorcycles.

The first practice session will be held at 4.00 pm on September 22, Friday, followed by the second practice session at 10.40 am onwards on September 23, Saturday. Qualifying will take place on the same day in the morning from 11.20 am onwards with the sprint race scheduled at 3.30 pm. The feature race on September 24, Sunday, is scheduled at 4.00 pm (IST).

