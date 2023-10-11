Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 to launch on 7th November. Check details

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Royal Enfield Himalayan has proved that it is quite capable despite its flaws. A lot of excitement was generated when the first test mules of the new-gen Himalayan were spotted. Now, the manufacturer has revealed the Himalayan 452 will go on sale on 7th November. Royal Enfield is also riding the 3 Himalayan 452s from Chennai to Umling La. 24 riders will be riding the motorcycles across 5,500 km.