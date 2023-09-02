New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launch in Europe by end of October

The new generation Royal Enfield Bullet 350 was launched on September 1, 2023, with the first production examples rolling off the company’s assembly line at its manufacturing facility in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu. While India will be the first market to get the new J Series Bullet 350, the company has confirmed that the latest generation of the world’s longest-running motorcycle model in continuous production will arrive in Europe by the end of October this year.

The new-generation Royal Enfield Bullet 350 for Europe will be identical to the India-spec version, apart from the regulation requirements that each market needs. Apart from Europe, the motorcycle will be launched across SARRC, APAC and the Americas in a phased manner, the two-wheeler giant has announced.

The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be built for India and other markets at the manufacturer's Oragadam facility in Tamil Nadu

The 2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is the latest motorcycle from the company’s stable to be based on the J Series platform. Sharing its underpinnings with the Meteor 350 and Classic 350, the new-generation Bullet 350 retains the same lines and the iconic silhouette while revamping to more modern underpinnings. The motorcycle is offered in three editions - Military Red and Black, Standard Black or Maroon and the top-spec Black Gold.

The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 in the Black Gold trims carries the famed copper Madras stripes on the fuel tank, along with the gold 3D badge, blacked-out engine and components, disc brakes and dual-channel ABS. On the feature front, the bike gets a 13-litre teardrop-shaped fuel tank, the signature ‘tiger eyes’ headlamp unit that has been a staple on Royal Enfield motorcycles since 1954 and a semi-analogue instrument console with an LCD readout for essential information.

The 2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is priced from ₹1.97 lakh, going up to ₹2.16 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The company is also offering about 37 genuine accessories with the motorcycle, which have been co-developed with the Bullet 350. Royal Enfield begin test rides and deliveries of the new Bullet 350 in India from September 3 onwards.

