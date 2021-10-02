New-gen KTM RC125 teased officially ahead of October launch

KTM India is gearing up to introduce the new-generation RC sportsbike range in the country. The new-gen RC 125 is expected to go on sale in the country this October. It could also be the first model to arrive in the updated KTM RC sports bike range.

(Also Read: KTM Pro-XP experiential biking program launched for Indian customers)

The company has now rolled out a teaser image of the RC125 on its social media handles, showing a new RC motorcycle with white and orange paint scheme. This paint option could be limited either to the RC125 or the RC200, but since the company has already homologated the former, hence the same is most likely headed for the Indian market. The teaser clip uses the tagline ‘Coming Soon To India’.

The teaser video also throws light on the TFT displays that will be found in the RC sportsbike range. The powertrain will most likely be retained without any tweaks.

As far as the launch plans are concerned, there is no official date yet but the bike may be announced in the Indian market sometime in October. The pricing of the updated model could lie somewhere in the range of ₹1.85 to ₹1.90 lakh (ex-showroom). If such is the case, this will make the new RC 125 around ₹5,000 to 10,000 costlier than the previous model.

(Also Read: Looking to buy new bike this Diwali? List of all upcoming two-wheelers in India)

After the RC125, KTM will also announce the launch of RC200 and RC390 in the Indian market. More updates will be made available later in October.