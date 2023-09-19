New-gen Ducati Scrambler range launched. Prices start from 10.39 lakh

Ducati India has finally launched the new Scrambler range in the Indian market. The manufacturer will sell 2nd Gen Icon, Throttle as well as Nightshift in India. The prices are ₹10.39 lakh ex-showroom for the Icon and ₹12 lakh ex-showroom for the Full Throttle and Nightshift. Ducati is already accepting the pre-bookings for the motorcycles.

Commenting on the launch, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, said, "The Scrambler Icon is back with a bang! All new design, updated electronics, lighter than before and more fun than ever, we are excited to have it back in India. It has got Next-Gen handling, Next-Gen electronics, and now comes in three distinct flavours: the super cool Icon, the sporty Full Throttle and the next-gen classy Nightshift. These Scramblers truly put the joy back in motorcycling and will truly live up to its hype in the Indian market."

