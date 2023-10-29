Komaki SE Dual now gets double range with a free battery festive offer

Published Oct 29, 2023

Komaki has announced a host of offers for the festive season on its SE scooter range

The latest offer brings savings of 43,000 on the Komaki SE Dual electric scooter

The scooter is being offered with a free battery and charge

The free battery increases the electric scooter's range by up to 200 km

The scooter also gets two new colours - Charcoal Grey and Sacramento Green

The updated SE Dual is priced at 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom)

 Komaki revamped its SE electric scooter range earlier this year

The model now gets LiFePO4 (LFP) batteries for enhanced safety and fire resistance

These batteries can be fully charged in 4-5 hours
