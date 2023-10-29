Komaki SE Dual now gets double range with a free battery festive offer

Komaki has announced a host of offers for the festive season on its SE scooter range
The latest offer brings savings of ₹43,000 on the Komaki SE Dual electric scooter
The scooter is being offered with a free battery and charge
The free battery increases the electric scooter's range by up to 200 km
The scooter also gets two new colours - Charcoal Grey and Sacramento Green
The updated SE Dual is priced at ₹1.28 lakh (ex-showroom)
Komaki revamped its SE electric scooter range earlier this year
The model now gets LiFePO4 (LFP) batteries for enhanced safety and fire resistance
These batteries can be fully charged in 4-5 hours