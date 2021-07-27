New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals spotted ahead of launch

Royal Enfield is gearing up for the launch of the new Classic 350 Signals motorcycle in India. The bike has now been spotted getting tested ahead of the official launch. The upcoming motorcycle was recently spied amidst a promotional video shoot in Rajasthan.

The upcoming iteration of the motorcycle can be seen featuring a very familiar design, as the previous model. Albeit, there are alloy wheels instead of wire-spoke found on the previous version. In addition to that, the decals, too, will be updated. The bike can be seen carrying on its tan leather cover.

Apart from the notable exterior tweaks, there will also be some mechanical updates. It is said to be based on the same engine and platform as the existing Meteor 350 motorcycle. If rumours are true, it will use a new 349cc, air and oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is known to deliver 20.2bhp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque. For the record, this is the same engine that powers the upcoming Classic 350 range.

The new-gen Classic 350, on the other hand, will be updated with a new semi-digital instrument cluster, Tripper navigation system and switchgear. (More details on the upcoming 2021 Classic 350 here).

The upcoming Classic 350 Signals will sport telescopic front fork at the front which will be backed up by twin-sided springs at the back. For the braking duties, single discs on both wheels will be used. The safety net on the motorcycle will include dual-channel ABS.

Expect the new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals to be launched in India in the next few weeks at pricing around ₹1.75 lakh to ₹1.80 lakh (ex-showroom)