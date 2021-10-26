New Bajaj Pulsar 250 launch this week: What to expect?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bajaj Pulsar 250 may step out in two trims - the naked Pulsar 250 and the Pulsar 250F.
The upcoming Pulsar 250 will be the most powerful Pulsar yet.
Bajaj Auto is making a huge announcement this week. And no prizes for guessing that the Pulsar family is getting a new addition and that to the biggest, meanest Pulsar to date. The upcoming bike will be the new Pulsar 250 that has been making headlines for quite some time now.
As per details revealed in the new teaser, the bike will feature sharp-looking LED DRLs and there will also be a projector headlamp on one of the variants of the model. The bike will also employ alloy wheels and a belly pan for engine protection.
The bike maker has also teased the engine layout of the bike which will draw power from a single-cylinder oil-cooled unit. This unit may be a rebored version of the powertrain found on the Pulsar 220F motorcycle. The overall output from this engine could stand somewhere in the range around 26PS/22 NM, but official details will be revealed in the last week of October.
As far as pricing/placement is concerned, it is likely to be more affordable than the Dominar 250 and will be placed below it. Expect the Pulsar 250 to have a market retail price of somewhere close to ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom), While the semi-faired Pulsar 250F could cost slightly higher.