MotoGP completes advanced recce at BIC ahead of Bharat GP this September

In a major development for MotoGP fans in India, a team from MotoGP organisers Dorna completed an advanced recce to assess the race preparations at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC). The 12-member team comprised Dorna’s Events Director, Norma Luna, along with Daniel Trujillo (Technical Director), Enrique Aguilar (Live Coverage Director) and other officials from MotoGP’s marketing and sponsorship departments.

The update should certainly keep fans happy as they wait for Bharat Grand Prix to take place in September this year. The first-ever Bharat GP is scheduled to be held between September 22-24, 2023, and will bring the premier-class championship to Indian soil. According to Indian organisers FairStreet Sports, the Dorna team surveyed the circuit to evaluate various technical aspects as well as inspect broadcast setup facilities and assess other essential requirements. The BIC is India’s only FIA Grade 1 racetrack.

Dorna officials also inspected broadcast setup facilities at the BIC

Speaking about Dorna’s recent visit, Pushkar Nath Srivastava - COO, FairStreet Sports, said, “With less than 124 days for the mega event, we had some important operational discussions as well as detailed marketing, branding, sponsorship and conversations related to the broadcast of the race. It is heartening to see how important MotoGP Bharat is from the global perspective as well as for us, the Indian stakeholders alongside the government."

He further added, “MotoGP Bharat will not only encourage a diverse range of fans to come and witness the onsite marvels but also explore the unique milieu of rich culture, heritage and history. We anticipate a significant boost to the tourism industry, and this event is poised to unlock tremendous investment opportunities for the state of Uttar Pradesh."

The Bharat GP will see riders like Marc Marquez, Johan Zarco, Fabio Quartararo, Brad Binder and more in attendance

The Bharat GP is scheduled as the 13th race on the MotoGP calendar and will see a total of 42 teams and 84 riders across MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 categories. The relatively unknown track in the MotoGP circles should also make for an interesting affair, which will certainly have an impact on the championship as well. Tickets for the Bharat GP are yet to open.

