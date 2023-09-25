2023 KTM RC16 MotoGP stands out at Indian GP showcase

KTM showcased the RC16 MotoGP motorcycle at the sidelines of Indian GP
The 2023 Indian GP took place from September 22 to 24 at Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida
The 2023 KTM RC16 in MotoGP livery weighs minimum 157 kg
It sources power from a 22-litre, 1,000 cc, four-cylinder, V configuration engine
The engine churns out 270+ hp of power and rev limit of 18,000 rpm
It can speed up to 345 km/h+ and comes equipped with a seamless shift gearbox
It makes use of Brembo brakes with carbon brake discs and aluminium caliper
The bike rides on 17-inch wheels while the wheels sport forged magnesium
The bike gets features such as traction control, wheelie control, etc