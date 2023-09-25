2023 KTM RC16 MotoGP stands out at Indian GP showcase

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 25, 2023

KTM showcased the RC16 MotoGP motorcycle at the sidelines of Indian GP

The 2023 Indian GP took place from September 22 to 24 at Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida

The 2023 KTM RC16 in MotoGP livery weighs minimum 157 kg

 It sources power from a 22-litre, 1,000 cc, four-cylinder, V configuration engine

The engine churns out 270+ hp of power and rev limit of 18,000 rpm

It can speed up to 345 km/h+ and comes equipped with a seamless shift gearbox

It makes use of Brembo brakes with carbon brake discs and aluminium caliper

The bike rides on 17-inch wheels while the wheels sport forged magnesium

The bike gets features such as traction control, wheelie control, etc
