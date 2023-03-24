Where can you watch MotoGP 2023 in India? Check details

The 2023 MotoGP kicks off this weekend with the Portuguese GP and fans in India and across the world are more than excited for another enthralling season of the premier-class championship. This season is all the more special with the India GP also on the calendar and is scheduled to take place in September this year. If you are planning to catch the upcoming MotoGP races from the comfort of your television and mobile, the organisers have partnered with Viacom 18 to broadcast the championship.

Viacom18 has secured the rights to exclusively stream MotoGP and fans can catch the championship on the Sports18 TV channel and on the JioCinema app. The championship was previously streaming on Eurosport, part of the Discovery network. The network promises to offer exhaustive live coverage of the practice sessions on Friday and Saturday, the qualifying and Sprint race on Saturday and the main race on Sunday.

Is JioCinema app free for MotoGP?

The JioCinema app is free to download and can be used on both iOS and Android devices. The app is compatible with smartphone devices as well as smart TVs, which means you can still watch MotoGP on TV even if you don’t have a cable connection.

Speaking about the association, Carmelo Ezpeleta - CEO, ​​Dorna said, “We have a lot of fans in India and we’re excited to be able to bring the sport to them. India is also a key market for the motorcycle industry and therefore, by extension, for MotoGP as the pinnacle of the two-wheeled world. We are very excited that Viacom’s reach across India will bring MotoGP to all corners of the country and allow more fans to watch this incredible sport."

Pushkar Nath Srivastava, COO - FairStreet Sports, promoters of the India race and the Broadcasting Rights licensee, said, “We are confident that Viacom18 is the ideal partner to showcase the exhilarating sport of MotoGP in India. Their extensive reach on both television and OTT platforms, combined with their commitment to launching and promoting sports, perfectly aligns with our vision for the historic debut of MotoGP in the country. The increased accessibility would help galvanise our youth and create a new generation of talented riders to represent our nation on the global stage."

The 2023 MotoGP season will see 11 teams and 22 riders battle it out for the championship title. Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia is the defending champion and it will be a tall task for Yamaha, Honda, and the like to reclaim the title. This season also brings the concept of sprint races that will take place on Saturday and will cover half the distance of the main race. The sprint race results will be another opportunity for riders to grab crucial points, promising more action over the race weekend.

