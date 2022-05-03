Meet Tetsuba, a tastefully modified Honda H'Ness CB350 from Japan

Modified Honda H'Ness CB350 or Tetsuba has been built to compete in the Tesuuma race set to take place later this month in Japan.

The Japanese tuning house Moriwaki has rolled out a sporty looking custom version of the Honda H'Ness CB350 (sold as GB350 H'Ness). This newly modified CB350 has been named ‘Tetsuba’ which is basically a form of weapon in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Tetsuba has been built to compete in the Tesuuma race that is set to take place later this month in Japan. The bike makes use of over-the-counter bolt-on parts and custom fabrication that gives the retro roadster a track racer avatar.

On the outside, the bike sports a traditional Moriwaki blue and yellow paint scheme, also one of the key technical updates on the retro racer include the use of a small 17-inch front wheel that comes out as a replacement to the previous 19-inch wheel. The use of a smaller front wheel should give the bike better track handling abilities and more options of super-sticky rubbers that can be installed for the upcoming race.

The same styling kit could also land up for the customers in Japan in the days to come.

The use of elements such as short, single-seat unit, dropped café racer bars and full-length belly pan, give the motorcycle a very sporty appeal. The bike also gets a new custom exhaust system that not only takes down the gross weight of the bike but also adds a few horses to aid the overall horsepower of the bike. Its 350 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine delivers close to 20 bhp and 30 Nm.

