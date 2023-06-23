Honda H'ness CB350: Top highlights

The H'ness CB350 from Honda is a direct rival to the Royal Enfield Classic 350.
The H'ness CB350 is powered by a 348.36 cc air-cooled, long-stroke engine that is counterbalanced
It puts out 20.71 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm.
The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit that gets slip and assist clutch. The clutch action is also quite light.
The motorcycle comes with Honda Selectable Torque Control which is basically traction control
Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks in the front and twin-rear shocks.
Braking duties are performed by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is also dual-channel ABS on offer
There is all LED lighting, Bluetooth connectivity, side-stand cut-off and hazard lights on offer.