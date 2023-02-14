Made-in-India Honda Unicorn 160 goes on sale in Nigeria. Check price

The Honda Unicorn remains a revered brand in the commuter segment in India. And now, aiming to replicate the same popularity, Honda has launched the made-in-India Unicorn in the Nigerian market. The Nigerian-spec version gets subtle cosmetic changes while power comes from the same 160 cc motor.

Honda Nigeria is targeting both private and commercial buyers with the Unicorn 160. The model is priced at 14,00,000 Naira (about Rs. 2.53 lakh) in Nigeria, which makes it substantially more expensive than the Indian version that retails at ₹1.06 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The manufacturer says that it’s confident that the Unicorn’s high fuel efficiency, resale value and ease of service and parts availability will help make it a value-friendly purchase for its customers.

The Honda Unicorn 160 is exported to Nigeria from the brand’s Indian facility. The Nigerian-spec version gets styling changes inspired by the Honda SP 125. The headlamp unit is different and gets a halogen lamp. The fuel tank design has also been tweaked while the model also comes with bulb indicators and a single-piece seat.

Power comes from the 162.77 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 12.7 bhp and 14 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, while braking power comes from a front disc and a rear drum brake setup. There’s single-channel ABS as well. The bike also gets alloy wheels with tubeless tyres.

The Honda Unicorn launch takes place at a time when Nigeria’s economy is struggling. But the company is confident that the motorcycle’s launch is a sign of good things to come for the people.

