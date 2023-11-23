Honda Unicorn: Top highlights

The Unicorn has been on sale in the Indian market for quite sometime now.
It is a 160 cc commuter motorcycle
The motorcycle is known for reliability and low cost of maintainence.
The bike is available in four colours - Pearl Igneous Black, Imperial Red Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic and a new Pearl Siren Blue colour scheme.
The 2023 Unicorn gets a three-pod instrument console with a tachometer, and speedometer, while the third pod houses the tell-tale lights and the fuel gauge.
The engine produces 13.27 bhp and 14.58 Nm.
The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.
Braking performance comes from a 240 mm disc at the front and a 130 mm drum brake at the rear. The bike gets single-channel ABS as standard.
The Unicorn is priced at ₹1,09,800 (ex-showroom Delhi) and is sold in a single variant.