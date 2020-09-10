Lamborghini limited-run R5 bicycle is the pedal power par excellence

Automobili Lamborghini, in partnership with Cervélo Cycles has introduced new R5 Lamborghini Edition street bike in a limited edition.

The high performance R5 bicycle sports a livery dedicated to the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, the car that is accessorized with only Italian-made components. Lamborghini says that the new bicycle takes inspiration from the sports car that raised the performance benchmark in the road vehicle segment.

In 2018, the Aventador SVJ had set the record on the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit with the time of 6:44.97. Lamborghini says the R5 bicycle has been created to tackle the steepest uphill and downhill tracks of the Italian Dolomite Alps. The two-wheeler is characterised by easy handling and behavior.

Only 63 units of the Cervélo R5 bicycle will be produced, celebrating the year when the Sant’Agata Bolognese company was founded.

This R5 limited edition street bike features a Campagnolo Super Record EPS mechanical assembly, Campagnolo Bora One wheels, Deda Elementi stem, Vittoria Corsa Pro tires and Fizik Aliante saddle.

The bike has been priced at $18,000 and can be ordered from official Cervélo resellers and dealers.