Xiaomi's first EV SU7 looks like a Porsche, runs like a Tesla

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Published Dec 28, 2023

Chinese smartphone giant unveiled the SU7, its first electric car, today

Production of the EV has already started with the official launch slated for next year

It will be initially launched with two battery options - a 73.6 kWh pack and a larger 101 kWh unit

The Xiaomi SU7 promises to offer range of up to 800 kms in a single charge

A third variant with a larger 150 kWh battery pack and 1,200 km range will be launched in 2025

Its power output will range between 299 hp and 374 hp while torque output will top out at 635 Nm

Xiaomi SU7 can take on some of the performance cars with a top speed of up to 265 kmph

The Xiaomi SU7 features a sport look that resembles that of the Porsche Taycan

Xiaomi will also offer autonomous driving features through high-res cameras, Lidar, ultrasonic and radar

When launched, the Xiaomi SU7 will be available in six different exterior colour options
