Xiaomi's first EV SU7 looks like a Porsche, runs like a Tesla

Chinese smartphone giant unveiled the SU7, its first electric car, today
Production of the EV has already started with the official launch slated for next year
It will be initially launched with two battery options - a 73.6 kWh pack and a larger 101 kWh unit
The Xiaomi SU7 promises to offer range of up to 800 kms in a single charge
A third variant with a larger 150 kWh battery pack and 1,200 km range will be launched in 2025
Its power output will range between 299 hp and 374 hp while torque output will top out at 635 Nm
Xiaomi SU7 can take on some of the performance cars with a top speed of up to 265 kmph
The Xiaomi SU7 features a sport look that resembles that of the Porsche Taycan
Xiaomi will also offer autonomous driving features through high-res cameras, Lidar, ultrasonic and radar
When launched, the Xiaomi SU7 will be available in six different exterior colour options