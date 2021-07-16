KTM teases launch of Moto2 inspired track-only sportsbike

KTM is gearing up to introduce a new track-only, limited edition sportbike. The new model will come based on the KTM's Moto2 racer and has now been teased officially by the Austrian motorcycle maker. The upcoming sportsbike has been teased on the company's social media channels in a teaser video.

The teaser clip reveals very little details on the upcoming motorcycle but suggests that it will be a limited-edition model restricted to just 100 units. It will be unveiled on July 20, 2021 as the company gears up to perform in 2021 MotoGP World Championship at its home round - Red Bull Ring in Austria.

KTM's upcoming limited-spec sportsbike will be based on its Moto2 chassis that was previously available only until the end of 2019, before the company decided to end the production of the Moto2 class racer. The motorcycle featured a Triumph-sourced 765 cc triple engine as Triumph is the sole engine supplier of the Moto2 class.

If the motorcycle is announced, it could very well use an all-new engine from KTM. It could feature the company's rumoured 490 cc engine that's said to debut in the KTM Duke and KTM Adventure by end-2021. But this is mere speculation as the bike may also feature a mid-displacement 890 cc engine. More details on the new sportsbike will be revealed on July 20, 2021.

It may not be launched in the Indian market anytime soon.