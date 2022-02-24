KTM 890 Duke with MotoGP-inspired livery breaks cover

KTM has rolled out the new 890 Duke GP edition for the North American market. The key highlight of the new street fighter model is its wild looking exterior paint livery that takes inspiration from KTM's MotoGP machine, however, the rest of the details on the model remain unchanged.

The motorcycle features the swanky looking orange paint theme along with black highlights.

It also sports KTM's unapologetic ‘Ready to Race’ lettering and the bike's sub-frame is occupied by the logos of brand's industry partners - Motorex, Pankl Racing Systems, and WP. A rear seat cowl sits at the back reminding that it is in fact a track-inspired motorcycle build for the public roads.

Apart from the bold changes to the exterior styling, the rest of the details on the bike remain untouched. At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 889cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that has been rated to churn out 113.4bhp of maximum power and 92Nm of peak torque. This powertrain is housed inside a chromium-molybdenum-steel frame. The engine is paired to a six-speed transmission unit.

Some of the key features and rider aids on the motorcycle include its four riding modes (Rain, Street, Sport and Track), a lean-angle sensitive traction control system, Motor Slip Regulation, ABS with supermoto mode, and cornering ABS.

The bike is slated to reach the international dealerships this spring. Expect the pricing of this model to be substantially higher than the base model. It may be available for purchase anytime soon in the Indian market.

