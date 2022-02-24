Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Two Wheelers Ktm 890 Duke With Motogp Inspired Livery Breaks Cover

KTM 890 Duke with MotoGP-inspired livery breaks cover

The KTM 890 Duke MotoGP is slated to reach the international dealerships this spring.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Feb 2022, 11:17 AM
The motorcycle features the swanky looking orange paint theme along with black highlights.

KTM has rolled out the new 890 Duke GP edition for the North American market. The key highlight of the new street fighter model is its wild looking exterior paint livery that takes inspiration from KTM's MotoGP machine, however, the rest of the details on the model remain unchanged.

The motorcycle features the swanky looking orange paint theme along with black highlights.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ktm 125 Duke
124.7 cc
₹ 1.42 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ktm 200 Duke
199.5 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ktm 250 Duke
248.8 cc
₹ 2.05 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ktm 390 Duke
373.2 cc
₹ 2.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ktm Rc 125
124.7 cc
₹ 1.59 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ktm Rc 200
199.5 cc
₹ 2 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

It also sports KTM's unapologetic ‘Ready to Race’ lettering and the bike's sub-frame is occupied by the logos of brand's industry partners - Motorex, Pankl Racing Systems, and WP. A rear seat cowl sits at the back reminding that it is in fact a track-inspired motorcycle build for the public roads. 

(Also Read: Scram 411 to RC390: Top upcoming premium bikes in India in 2022)

Apart from the bold changes to the exterior styling, the rest of the details on the bike remain untouched. At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 889cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that has been rated to churn out 113.4bhp of maximum power and 92Nm of peak torque. This powertrain is housed inside a chromium-molybdenum-steel frame. The engine is paired to a six-speed transmission unit.  

(Also Read: India-bound KTM 390 Adventure with 21-inch front spoke wheel spotted)

Some of the key features and rider aids on the motorcycle include its four riding modes (Rain, Street, Sport and Track), a lean-angle sensitive traction control system, Motor Slip Regulation, ABS with supermoto mode, and cornering ABS.

The bike is slated to reach the international dealerships this spring. Expect the pricing of this model to be substantially higher than the base model. It may be available for purchase anytime soon in the Indian market. 

First Published Date: 24 Feb 2022, 11:17 AM IST
TAGS: KTM KTM DUke Duke 2022 Duke DUKe MotoGP DUke 890 KTM Duke 890
Related Stories
India-bound KTM 390 Adventure with 21-inch front spoke wheel spotted
19 Feb 2022
Limited edition Ducati XDiavel breaks cover
18 Feb 2022
New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift revealed in official TV commercial
22 Feb 2022
2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV teased ahead of launch in India
24 Feb 2022
Scram 411 to RC390: Top upcoming premium bikes in India in 2022
19 Feb 2022
Watch: Skoda Fabia Rally2 undergoes winter testing
20 Feb 2022
Volkswagen’s new sedan, rival to Skoda Slavia, teased ahead of March 8 debut
21 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS