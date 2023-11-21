Yamaha R3 and MT-03 to launch on 15th December. Check details

After a long wait, Yamaha has confirmed that they will be launching the R3 and MT-03 in the Indian market on December 15th. The motorcycles will be sold through Yamaha's Blue Square dealerships and the deliveries are expected to start soon. Few dealerships have already started accepting bookings unofficially. The R3 and MT-03 were also showcased at Moto GP 2023 where it was confirmed that Yamaha will launch both motorcycles in the Indian market.