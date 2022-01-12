Top Sections
Komaki Venice

Komaki Venice high-speed electric scooter revealed

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2022, 12:25 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Komaki Venice electric scooter will be offered in 10 different colour schemes.

Electric vehicle manufacturer Komaki Electric Vehicles has introduced new high-speed electric scooter Venice on its website. The electric scooter will be the 5th model in its high-speed portfolio in the country and will be offered in 10 different colour schemes. Komaki Venice features a look that is a blend of iconic and ultra-modern styling, thanks to its new features.

