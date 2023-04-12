Keeway K300 N & K300 R prices reduced by up to 55,000. Check new prices

Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) has announced a price cut for the Keeway K300N and K300R motorcycles by up to ₹55,000. The Keeway K300 N streetfighter is now priced at ₹2.55 lakh, receiving a price reduction of ₹30,000. Meanwhile, the Keeway K300 R full-faired offering is now priced at ₹2.65 lakh, receiving a price drop of ₹55,000. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

Both the KTM K300 N and K300 R are now more competitively priced to take on the BMW G 310 R, KTM 250 Duke, TVS Apache RR 310, BMW G 310 RR, Honda CB300R and the like. AARI says that the price reduction has been possible since the company has “been able to gain better import costs for both models." The manufacturer is now passing on the benefit to the customers. The new prices are applicable with immediate effect.

The K300 N and K300 R went on sale in India in 2022 and the motorcycles remain unchanged for MY2023, barring the price. Power comes from the 292 cc four-stroke, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 27.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 25 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. The bikes use 37 mm USD front forks and a pre-load adjustable monoshock at the rear. There are single-disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

The K300 N tips the scales at 151 kg and gets a more upright riding posture, while the K 300 R is sportier and the bodywork makes it heavier at 165 kg (kerb). Feature highlights on both motorcycles include LED lighting, a digital instrument console, two riding modes - Eco and Sport, alloy wheels and more.

The 250-300 cc entry-sport motorcycle segment is quite the competitive space and the price reduction is certainly a welcome step for Keeway in India. It will get more heads turning towards these motorcycles in the segment. The bikes are locally assembled by AARI, which also helps the company gain a cost advantage. Keeway also retails premium scooters, cruisers and modern-classic motorcycles in India.

