Kawasaki starts deliveries of 2021 Ninja ZX-10R to Indian customers

After launching the new Ninja ZX-10R in India in March 2021, Kawasaki has now started delivering the sports bike to the customers in the country. The bike has been currently priced at ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and in the latest 2021 iteration, it comes out to be close to ₹1 lakh costlier than the model it has replaced. Even after the price hike, it still is one of the most affordable litre-class superbikes of its segment.

For 2021, the motorcycle has received a number of new updates from inside out. For starters, there is a tweaked front fascia with design hints from the flagship Ninja H2 hyperbike. The headlamps look way sharper featuring a larger central air intake and winglets that provides the bike 17% more downforce.

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 998 cc, inline four mill that is responsible for churning out 200 bhp of maximum power and 114 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Kawasaki has reworked the gear ratios and installed a new oil cooler. In addition to that, it has also received a revised exhaust system and electronic throttle valves. There are updates to the features list as well. Speaking of which, it gets a Bluetooth-enabled TFT console, electronic cruise control, three riding modes with four customisable modes, launch control, five-stage traction control, cornering ABS and engine brake control.

The bike also gets reworked ergonomics with revised positioning of footpegs and handlebar.