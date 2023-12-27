Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R to launch on 1st January. Check details

Copyright © HT Media Limited
After unveiling the ZX-6R at India Bike Week 2023, Kawasaki India has announced that they will launch the ZX-6R on 1st January 2024 in the Indian market. For 2024, the ZX-6R comes with a few cosmetic updates and the engine now complies with the latest emission norms. It is expected that the 2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R will be priced at around ₹11 lakh ex-showroom.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is a supersport motorcycle which means that it will come with a set of clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs. The styling has been updated slightly and it is now inspired by its elder sibling, the Kawasaki ZX-10R. It gets a split headlamp setup with LED lighting elements.
Powering the Kawasaki ZX-6R is a 636 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine that produces 129 bhp of max power at a screaming 13,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 69 Nm at 10,800 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox which comes with a quickshifter and slip-and-assist clutch
Kawasaki offers a lot of rider aids such as traction control, power modes and anti-lock braking system. There is a 4.3-inch colour TFT instrument cluster that comes with smartphone connectivity using the Rideology application. There is also all LED lighting on offer.
The motorcycle is underpinned by a perimeter frame that is made out of aluminium. It is suspended by 41 mm inverted forks in the front and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear. The suspension units are fully adjustable. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R comes to a halt using dual 310 mm discs in the front that uses 4-piston calipers and a 220 mm single disc at the rear with a single-piston caliper.
Apart from showcasing the ZX-6R, Kawasaki launched the W175 Street at India Bike Week 2023. It sits above the W175 in the lineup. The Street version comes with alloy wheels, tubeless tyres and a new set of colour schemes. It is priced at ₹1.35 lakh ex-showroom.