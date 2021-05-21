Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R rumoured to be under development

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R rumoured to be under development1 min read . 03:33 PM IST
- Whispers from Japan claim that the Ninja ZX-4R will be based on the ZX-25R and will feature a bigger 400 cc inline four-cylinder engine.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
After surprising the world with the introduction of its quarter-liter four-cylinder engine in the Ninja ZX-25R, the premium bike maker - Kawasaki is now rumoured to be working on the bigger ZX-4R sportbike.
If rumours from the Land of the Rising Sun are to be believed, the upcoming Ninja ZX-4R will be based on the ZX-25R and will feature a bigger 400cc inline four-cylinder engine. A majority of motorcycle industry commentators from Japan are betting that the bike will be developed by enlarging the bore of the ZX-25R, changing the crank and pistons. But what's to be noted is that this is pure speculation as nothing is officially confirmed as of yet.
(Also Read: 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R: Price comparison)
Needless to say, the ZX-4R will come out to be a more powerful iteration of the smaller model and will sit lower than the ZX-6R bike. Expect somewhere around 75-80 PS from the engine along with a more aggressive sound note.
With its slightly larger displacement, more power and road-biased riding dynamics, it will set sight on the bikes such as the Aprilia RS660 and the newly revealed Yamaha YZF-R7. But what's worth adding here is that Kawasaki is also rumoured to be developing the Ninja 700R which is said to be based on the existing Ninja 650R, but within a dedicated supersport package. This bike will indeed be the perfect challenger to the Aprilia RS660 and the Yamaha YZF-R7 bikes.
(Also Read: 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 receives new colour schemes)
Meanwhile, Kawasaki has registered the 'E-Boost' name possibly for a future electric bike. (More details here)
2 min read . 12:52 PM IST
2 min read . 10:02 AM IST
2 min read . 11:26 AM IST