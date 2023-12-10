Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R made its India debiut at India Bike Week 2023

Published Dec 10, 2023

The new middleweight sportsbike comes with a refreshed design, host of upgraded technologies and cleaner powertrain

The bike comes with sharp look featuring dual LED headlamps, a sculpted face influenced by bigger Kawasaki supersport bikes

The supersport stance of the new Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R remains same but it gets lower clip-ons and rear set foot pegs

The bike has just been unveiled in India and expect it to launch soon

The ZX-10R influenced supersport bike comes with a cleaner engine complying to the latest emission noms enforcd in India

Powering the Ninja ZX-6R is a 636 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine that makes 129 bhp at 13,000 rpm and 69 Nm torque at 10,800 rpm

It comes with a six-speed gearbox and gets a bi-directional quick-shifter

The bike gets rider aids like traction control, ride modes, ABS, and other safety features

Expect the bike to be available for the India buyers within a few months
