The new middleweight sportsbike comes with a refreshed design, host of upgraded technologies and cleaner powertrain
The bike comes with sharp look featuring dual LED headlamps, a sculpted face influenced by bigger Kawasaki supersport bikes
The supersport stance of the new Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R remains same but it gets lower clip-ons and rear set foot pegs
The bike has just been unveiled in India and expect it to launch soon
The ZX-10R influenced supersport bike comes with a cleaner engine complying to the latest emission noms enforcd in India
Powering the Ninja ZX-6R is a 636 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine that makes 129 bhp at 13,000 rpm and 69 Nm torque at 10,800 rpm
It comes with a six-speed gearbox and gets a bi-directional quick-shifter
The bike gets rider aids like traction control, ride modes, ABS, and other safety features
Expect the bike to be available for the India buyers within a few months