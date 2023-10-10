Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid unveiled, is world's first Strong Hybrid motorcycle

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Kawasaki has officially unveiled the Ninja 7 HEV in the global market. As of now, the manufacturer has not announced whether the new motorcycle will be making its way to the Indian market or not. Kawasaki says the Ninja 7 HEV is the world’s first Strong Hybrid motorcycle mass-produced. The new motorcycle will go on sale in the UK from April 2024.
Powering the Ninja 7 HEV is an all-new 451 cc parallel-twin engine that is water-cooled. There is also a 48 V lithium-ion battery pack that powers a 9 kW traction motor. The combined power output stands at 60 bhp and it is increased to 69 bhp in the e-boost function. Out of 60 bhp, 48 are produced from the engine and 12 are produced from the electric motor.