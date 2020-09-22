Kawasaki Ninja 650 BS 6 gets a new 'Lime Green' colour option

Kawasaki has introduced a new paint scheme on the Ninja 650 BS 6's colour palette. The latest colour option is called 'Lime Green'. It lends a refreshed look to the 650 cc sport touring motorcycle which is set to attract a larger set of customers during the upcoming festive season.

The latest 'Lime Green' colour scheme on the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 BS 6 includes a combination of black and green shades which can be seen on the major portion of the bike. Its belly pan come finished in green and sports the ‘Kawasaki’ branding along with red highlights. Similar highlights can also be found on the fairing and tail section of the bike. Its alloy wheels also sport green rim tapes which are identical to the ones found in the Lime Green/Ebony colour option.

With the latest addition, the bike now features a total of three paint choices - the Lime Green, Ebony and Pearl Flat Stardust White. The pricing of all the paint schemes have been kept common at ₹6.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bike was launched in the latest BS 6 form earlier this year. It has been updated with a tweaked design featuring twin-LED headlamps and new windshield. It has also received a new 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster which comes with smartphone Bluetooth connectivity. The screen on the new Ninja 650 can be paired on to the smartphones via Kawasaki’s Rideology mobile app.

The bike sources power from a 649 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which is known to produce 68 PS of power at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm. The engine comes married to a 6-speed unit.