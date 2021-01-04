Kawasaki India launches ZH2, ZH2 SE supercharged bikes starting at 21.90 lakh

Kawasaki has introduced the ZH2 and the ZH2 SE motorcycles in the Indian market. The new super naked roadster is built on the same supercharged platform as the popular Kawasaki H2 hyper bike. The base ZH2 has been made available at a whopping ₹21.90 lakh, while the higher-spec SE variant costs ₹25.90 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new supercharged roadster is built on Kawasaki's Sugomi design. Some of the main feature highlights on the bike include full-LED lighting and a Bluetooth-enabled 4.3-inch colour instrument cluster. It also comes integrated with the company's 'RIDEOLOGY' connectivity application.

At the heart of the bike sits a 998cc, in-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve, supercharged engine that's known to produce 197.2bhp of maximum power. The engine comes married to a six-speed gearbox and also comes with an assist and a slipper clutch.

Kawasaki has decided to use a trellis frame for its naked roadster which comes packed with SHOWA SFF-BP front forks and a SHOWA rear mono-shock. The higher-spec SE model comes kitted with KECS (Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension) with Showa’s Skyhook technology. The safety kit on the ZH2 includes rider aids and features such as traction control, ABS, launch control, power modes (Full, Middle, and Low), three riding modes (Sport, Road, and Rain), quickshifter, and a cruise control system.

The Japanese automaker has also recently announced a price hike across its product portfolio. The new prices have come into effect from January 1st, 2021.