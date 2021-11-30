Kawasaki India launches K-CARE package for MY22 Z650RS, Ninja 1000SX bikes

Kawasaki India has announced the launch of its K-CARE package for the new MY22 Z650RS and MY22 Ninja 1000SX motorcycles. As part of its K-CARE package, the company will be providing an extended warranty as well as an annual maintenance contract for four years. The extended warranty is nothing but an extension to the standard warranty offered on Kawasaki motorcycles.

The K-CARE package from Kawasaki is already available on other bikes from the brand such as the MY21 Ninja ZX-10R, MY22 Z650, MY22 Ninja 300, MY22 Ninja 650, MY22 Z900, MY22 Vulcan S, and MY22 Versys 1000.

The K-CARE package on Kawasaki bikes can be redeemed at all the authorised dealership facilities in India. This package is also transferable to a subsequent owner if the vehicle is sold to a new customer.

Kawasaki has recently launched the new MY22 Z650RS and MY22 Ninja 1000SX motorcycles in the Indian market. While the Z650RS was launched in the first week of November, the latter went on sale in India just a few days back. The new litre-class sports tourer by the company has been priced at ₹11.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Kawasaki has already initiated bookings for the bike, while the deliveries are set to begin next month.