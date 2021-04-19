How to choose the right helmet for you

For the two-wheeler riders, helmets can be termed as the first and most important line of defence against any mishap. The purpose of the helmets can not be taken for granted. Investing in the right helmet is investing in safety and adding protection for the rider.

(Also Read: How to choose the right electric scooter)

It is very important that you should invest in a good helmet that worths the time and money once it sits on your head protecting you during the rides. Choosing the right helmet from a sea of helmets from different brands, available at different price ranges could be hectic.

Here are some factors that you should remember while choosing the helmet.